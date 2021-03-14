Four Briarcliff Seniors Receive All-State Music Honors  

Four Briarcliff High School seniors were selected for All-State ensembles with the New York State School Music Association, and will perform in a virtual concert this month.

Harrison Beckler will sing bass in the All-State Mixed Chorus, Ari Mirsky will play percussion in the All-State Concert Band, Ethan Schwartz will play double bass in the All-State String Orchestra and Brian Zhou will play oboe in the All-State Symphony Orchestra.

Brian, who also plays the English horn, was selected to the biennial All-Eastern Honors Concert Band. He will participate in a “Virtual Weekend”, which include masterclasses with professional musicians, rehearsals with conductors, and more. This experience will culminate in a concert in April.

Their teachers, Dr. John C. Banks for chorus, Devon Toland for band and Michael Fraioli for orchestra, noted the students’ hard work over the past years and were thrilled with their accomplishments.