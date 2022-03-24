Foundation For the Public Schools of the Tarrytowns to Host Spring Benefit

The Foundation for the Public Schools of the Tarrytowns will resume its Annual Spring Benefit on April 30 from 7pm to Midnight at the Sleepy Hollow Country Club in Briarcliff Manor. The theme of the event will be “Come Together” to celebrate the reunion of the community for the first gala since 2019.

This year, The Foundation is proud to announce that the Benefit Honorees will be the faculty and staff from the Tarrytown Union Free School District. From our principals to our teachers and guidance counselors, to our custodians as well as our kitchen staff, they are being recognized at the event for their tireless commitment to the safety, health, and continued education of their students. Throughout the pandemic, they selflessly showed up every day to do their jobs, helping the children of the TUFSD learn and grow despite the seemingly impossible circumstances.

Attendees will enjoy an evening featuring a array of live and silent auction items, delicious food and drinks, and dancing to both live music and a DJ, all while supporting the district and helping to keep enriching programs available to students. Proceeds made from the 2022 Benefit will go towards the Foundation’s curriculum priorities: Wellness, STEAM, Early Childhood Literacy, Arts and Culture, and College Readiness.

“Coming through Covid, as we resumed planning for the Foundation’s largest fundraiser, we understood our community’s need at this moment to finally be together again and to celebrate our own educational heroes,” said Andrea Lattanzio, Foundation Board President and event co-chair. “We are excited to recognize and honor our TUFSD Staff and all they have done for our community.”

The 2022 Foundation Spring Benefit is also generously supported by our Platinum Sponsors: The Bucci Real Estate Team at Coldwell Banker and Handy Andy Fix It!; Gold Sponsors: Corcoran Legends Realty – Tarrytown and the Teachers’ Association of the Tarrytowns; Silver Sponsors: Snap Fitness and Made by RK Catering & Events; Bronze Sponsors: Sleepy Hollow Football Club, AYSO, Black Marjieh & Sanford LLP, Yoga Love NY, and the Eifler Family; as well as our Foundation Friends: Rey Insurance Agency, Allan M Block Agency, Inc., Hudson River Eye Care, Tarrytown Honda, Into Leaf, Sotheby’s International Realty – Valerie Kopelman, Bond, Schoeneck & King PLLC, KevMills Tutoring, Chris and Pattie Kelly, the Lillis Family, Gregg and Jacqui Moskowicz, the Muinos Family, the Kenney-Rubertone Family, and Patino-Tapia Property Maintenance.

For tickets and more information about the Benefit and the work The Foundation does, visit: http://www.tarrytownschoolsfoundation.org/springbenefit.html and follow The Foundation on Facebook and Instagram.