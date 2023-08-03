Field Library Seeks Financial Support for New STEM Lab 

The Field Library – which serves Peekskill and Cortlandt – is raising funds to pay for its new STEM lab.

The public library, in the Neighborhood Center at 4 Nelson Avenue, has designated a newly leased classroom as its future STEM lab. A state grant enabled the library to begin planning the lab by purchasing the primary audiovisual equipment, a screen, and laptops.

“The vision of The Field Library STEM Lab is to serve all ages and expand participation to the public that is already interested in or has been reluctant to engage with math, science and technology,” said Jennifer Brown, the library’s Executive Director. “By offering programs that are engaging and provide a positive experience with STEM activities, people of all ages are more likely to participate and pursue related interests and further opportunities in STEM fields.”

According to Brown, there have been some specific program suggestions, such as programming for all age groups, workforce development skills, consumer health research online, genealogy research, and online privacy and security research. The library’s bilingual staff, she said, will be able to help Spanish-language speakers obtain computer literacy skills, do job searches, participate in workforce development and prepare for citizenship.

Through Friends of The Field Library, $3,900 has been raised toward the purchase of furniture, and toward future programming. The Friends will be holding additional fundraising activities in the coming months to raise the additional money to complete the lab.

“The Board of Trustees is very happy to see the community support for this important new initiative,” said Board President Alan Most. “I look forward to more residents, businesses and organizations in Peekskill and Cortlandt getting behind this important initiative.”

“With the support of the community, we hope to have the STEM lab operational by the fall,” said Jennifer Brown.

For more information on how to financially support the library’s STEM initiatives, contact Alan Most at alanhmost@gmail.com. For more information about future STEM projects, contact Jennifer Brown at jbrown@thefieldlibrary.org .