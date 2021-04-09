Elementary Kids Show a Lot of Heart in Fundraising Challenge

Led by Physical Education teacher Suzanne Leslie, 132 students at Carrie E. Tompkins (C.E.T.) Elementary School raised $18,748.36 for the American Heart Association by participating in the Kids Heart Challenge earlier this year.

Leslie says she wants students to learn about the dangers of heart problems and the importance of taking care of their own hearts, particularly through exercise.

CET students last year raised $19,156, placing the school as the sixth highest fundraiser.Among local counties, CET ranked in the top three schools.

Third grader Olympia Cramer was CET’s top fundraiser this year. Other top earners are kindergartner Olivia Simao, first grader Madelyn Scales, second grader Owen Ferguson, and fourth grader Braeden Hunter.

As a reward, the top fundraiser from each grade, kindergarten through fourth, gets to “slime” a teacher or principal.

Top kindergarten fundraiser Olivia Simao admires her handiwork after “sliming” Physical Education teacher Suzanne Leslie, all for a good cause.