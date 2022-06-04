Dows Lane, Main Street School Receive National Recognition for Empowering Students

Dows Lane Elementary School and Main Street School have been recognized as 2021-22 Project Lead the Way Launch Distinguished Schools. They are among 282 schools nationwide to receive this honor for providing broad access to transformative learning opportunities for students through PLTW Launch.

“We are so excited for our elementary students and staff at both Dows Lane and Main Street for this amazing opportunity and to be honored for their hard work,” Irvington Union Free School District Director of Technology Jay Strumwasser said.

The PLTW Distinguished School recognition honors schools committed to increasing student access, engagement and achievement in their PLTW programs. To be eligible for the designation, schools were required to have at least 75% of the student body participating in at least one PLTW Launch module and had to offer at least one PLTW Launch module in each grade, kindergarten through fifth grade, during the 2020-21 school year.

Whether designing a cooler for a popsicle stick, building a robot that picks up nuclear waste, or coding digital animations based on their own short stories, students engage in critical and creative thinking, build teamwork skills, and develop a passion for and confidence in STEM subjects throughout their PLTW Launch studies.