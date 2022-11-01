Dows Lane Elementary School honored with Search for Change award

Dows Lane Elementary School Principal Andrea Kantor and Human Resources Personnel Assistant Lisa Tortora received an award from Search for Change during an awards celebration on Oct. 27.

The organization, which works to create employment for individuals with emotional, social and economic barriers, recognized them for their awareness, flexibility and responsiveness. It also commended them for encouraging growth in their employees and encouraging them to strive to be leaders in an ever-changing world. Kantor and Tortora were instrumental in hiring an individual who was supported by Search for Change.

Earlier in October, Dows Lane Elementary School was honored with an award by the Westchester Employment Network for its contribution in furthering employment opportunities for individuals with disabilities.

“We strive to create a welcoming school and work environment for all students and staff members,” Kantor said. “We celebrate individuality and respect differences, and our partnership with Search for Change affirms everything we value at Dows Lane Elementary School and the Irvington Union Free School District.”