Destination Imagination Teams Win Big at State Tournament 

Destination Imagination (DI) teams from Lakeland Central School District excelled at the April state tournament, with all three teams that competed earning top honors and advancing to the Global finals this month.

Super Sonic Six, a middle school team, and Super Steam Train, a group of elementary school students, won first place, and D.I.Amonds, another middle school team, came in second.

“I am unbelievably proud and endlessly impressed by all of the students who participated,” said Risa D’Amaso, the district’s DI Coordinator. “They were all amazing and worked so hard in these challenging times,” she added.

For the state tournament, students would typically have to solve a challenge and perform a skit live on stage. Due to the pandemic, DI teams this year had to submit a video of their skit, turning the tournament into a virtual film festival.

“Destination Imagination was tons of fun this year, despite all the unexpected things that happened,” said sixth grader Aaron Rauschenbach, a member of D.I.Amonds.

“I like DI,” said his teammate Jacob Wright. “It inspires creativity and imagination. It teaches teamwork, and you get to have fun while learning new skills.”