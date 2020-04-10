Croton-on-Hudson

Croton Rotary Student of the Month: Nicole Ross Can’t Stop Volunteering 

April 10, 2020
Pictured are (from left) Leslie Troise, Croton-Harmon High School counselor; Nicole Ross, Student of the Month; Seaver Wang, Rotary Club President; Dr. Deborah O’Connell, Superintendent of Schools. Photo: Janeen Violante

Each month the Rotary Club of Croton-on-Hudson honors a Student of the Month at their lunch meeting, at Yuka’s Restaurant in Croton-on-Hudson. Nicole Ross’s many accomplishments and community involvement earned her the March 2020 honor.

Nicole plays on the Croton-Harmon High School varsity soccer team, has run track, and is a member of The Activism Club, which addresses the problem of sexual assault.

Nicole was part of an organization that built a school in Peru, has been on Midnight Runs, and helps with the gardening at St. Augustine’s Church, her house of worship.

She treasures her volunteer work with SPARC, a program for the differently-abled, which she has contributed to since middle school, assisting SPARC with therapeutic horse riding.

Through her involvement with SPARC students, Nicole says she has learned many lessons, gaining a better understanding of the difficulties and stigmas they face. During the summer, Nicole works as a horseback riding instructor and a camp counselor.

 

