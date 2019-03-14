Coming Next Month – River Town Science Students to Pair with Regeneron Scientists

Beginning in the April River Journal, Tarrytown-based Regeneron will partner with local high schools to match a student with one of their scientists for a one-on-one meeting and interview to see real-world scientists at work. The four-part series, written by the participating students, will run quarterly through the end of the year.

Over the years, we’ve seen that Westchester and the River Towns are a hot-bed for budding scientists. In February, 26 students from Westchester and six from our local high schools – Ossining, Briarcliff and Irvington – were chosen as semi-finalists in the Regeneron Science Talent Search. one student – Emma Montgomery from Ossining High School – was named one of 40 finalists nationwide.

This interview series is another example of how Regeneron is dedicated to increasing local student interest in STEM education. “Sparking interest in STEM early on and providing access to relatable role models are key to encouraging young students to pursue careers in the sciences,” said Potoula Gjidija, Director, Corporate Citizenship, Regeneron. “As a Tarrytown-based company, we seek out opportunities to support students in just this way in our own communities. We hope this new series will create connections between students and scientist role models to help demystify careers in science and motivate more to join the next generation of problem solvers.”