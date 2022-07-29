Chamber of Commerce Awards Annual Scholarships to Top Students

Recipients of the annual Hudson Valley Gateway Chamber of Commerce scholarships to high school seniors were feted in front of family, friends, and school administrators at Hollow Brook Golf Club in Cortlandt Manor.

Scholarship recipients are chosen on the basis of academics, leadership skills, extracurricular activities, community volunteering, awards or merits, and work experience.

The scholarships are funded through the generosity of local businesses that participate in the Chamber Foundation’s annual Golf Outing, scheduled for Sept. 19, 2022, at Hollow Brook.

All photos > Howard Copeland.

CROTON-HARMON HIGH SCHOOL

Emma Opel will be attending SUNY Binghamton University at the Harpur College of Arts and Sciences as an undecided major. Her career goal is to become a Physician’s Assistant in Pediatrics. She also plans to study homeopathic medication. “I believe there is significant room for improvement in our healthcare system,” she says.

HENDRICK HUDSON HIGH SCHOOL

Taeghan Dapson is deciding her career path, but she has an interest in biology, she says, because “Biologists learn to also see failures as beginnings, not endings. Not knowing all the answers now is not a failure, but a beginning of a future that I am excited to begin navigating.”

LAKELAND HIGH SCHOOL

Enza Nikolic wants a career in healthcare and medicine. “Through my work volunteering in hospitals and on ambulance corps, I was able to see firsthand how crucial communication is between doctors, patients, and their families.”

PEEKSKILL HIGH SCHOOL

Kyle Cousins was presented with the Emerging Leader Scholarship from the Hudson Valley Young Professionals.

PEEKSKILL HIGH SCHOOL



Lamar Kingwood (Vocational Scholarship Recipient) will attend NASCAR Technical Institute and train to become a technician. By 2023, he will be working for a NASCAR team in their pit crew. My love of racing and cars coupled with my natural abilities to fix things made this a perfect match for me.” As a young African American, Lamar looks forward to breaking barriers in the field of racing and helping to diversify the sport.

PEEKSKILL HIGH SCHOOL



Afua Yeboah wants to be a teacher, noting that, “I value education so much that I desire to pursue a career in teaching to share my passion with others. Knowing that my presence in the classroom could be an essential aspect of a student’s success is another aspect that drives me to become an educator.”

PUTNAM VALLEY HIGH SCHOOL

Jane Sheehan wants to travel the world singing opera. Her dream is to attend a music conservatory/college to study opera performance. “My parents taught me to dream big and to work hard at whatever I put my mind to.”

WALTER PANAS HIGH SCHOOL

Brianna Jankowski wants to become a physical therapist. “I realize that a successful therapist must have great deal of discipline to learn their field, patience to help others slowly regain their mobility, and strong dedication to keep finding better solutions.” She intends to study Biology at Ithaca College.

WALTER PANAS HIGH SCHOOL



Kaylee Colby (Vocational Scholarship Recipient) is pursuing a career in sports medicine and explored her passion in the Sports Medicine program at Putnam/Northern Westchester BOCES, where she competed in SkillsUSA Regional Competition, winning first place for her presentation on sideline concussion protocol.