Calling All Greenburgh Teen Poets 

Are you a poetic teen, living in Greenburgh? Would you like to be the town’s first “Youth Poet Laureate” or featured in their “Spoken Word” National Poetry Month event? Then check out the opportunities below.

The Arts and Culture Committee has begun its search for Greenburgh’s first Youth Poet Laureate. The poet selected will be charged with encouraging the creation of original poetry by young people in our communities and creating opportunities for youth to engage in poetry-related activities. This is a non-paying position and the first Youth Poet Laureate will be appointed in September 2021. If you are a poet between 16 and 20 years of age and would like to throw your hat in the ring, contact Sarah Bracey White at bracey0114@aol.com for more details.

The Town of Greenburgh is also launching a “Spoken Word” project for teen poets between 15 and 19 years of age. The inaugural “Spoken Word” event on April 22, 2021 will be a virtual one featuring interviews with five poets and their reading of their poems. If you live in or attend school in Greenburgh and would like to be a part of this National Poetry Month event, submit a video of yourself performing one of your poems to sarahbracey.white@gmail.com. Poets can submit up to two videos, each of which must be no longer than five minutes long. Include your name, age and address with email submissions.