Broadway Training Center of Westchester to Present ‘The Lightning Thief’ April 1-3

Production Will Feature BTC’s Award-Winning Senior Ensemble (Grades 9-12) from Throughout Westchester, Connecticut and the Bronx

Broadway Training Center of Westchester (BTC), one of the region’s premier performing arts schools, will present The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical April 1 through April 3 at Hastings High School in Hastings-on-Hudson, N.Y. The show will feature BTC’s award-winning Senior Ensemble consisting of advanced students (grades 9-12) from throughout Westchester, southern Connecticut and the Bronx. The 15-member cast – part of BTC’s award-winning Senior Ensemble – includes 4 students from Irvington and 2 from Tarrytown, including senior Chloe Banino in the title role of Percy Jackson.

Irvington Student Actors and Their Roles

Josie Dring (playing Sally Jackson)

Ellie Knudson (Mrs Dodds /Thalia)

Christina Moore (Annabeth)

Karli Johnn (Luke)

Tarrytown Student Actors and Their Roles

Chloe Banino (Percy Jackson)

Sasha Marciano (Silena Beauregard / Aunty Em)

Based on the best-selling Disney-Hyperion novel by Rick Riordan, The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical is the story of teenager Percy Jackson who discovers that he’s a demigod. He embarks on an epic journey with friends to find Zeus’ missing lightning bolt and prevent a war between the Greek gods.

Theatreworks USA initially introduced the show in New York City as a one-hour musical at the Lucille Lortel Theatre off-Broadway. After a national tour, an expanded version of the show returned to the Lucille Lortel Theatre in 2017 with a new score and further developed script before embarking on a second national tour in 2019. The Lightning Thief officially opened on Broadway at the Longacre Theatre in October 2019 and played a limited run, closing in early 2020. The show was nominated for three 2017 Drama Desk Awards, including Outstanding Musical.

“We’re extremely excited to bring this fun, high-energy show to Westchester,” said Jason Brantman, co-artistic director of the not-for-profit 501(c)3 organization. “It’s a magical story meant to teach our children, and us, the importance of accepting one’s identity and the power of friendship,” added Fiona Santos, musical director and fellow artistic director of Broadway Training Center.

With a faculty comprised of working professionals who have performed on Broadway and other top venues, BTC is well known for its high-quality productions and high-impact youth education work. The performance program, Ensemble, is BTC’s most intensive offering, requiring an entrance interview and placement audition. Providing conservatory-style training in a highly nurturing and professional environment, it involves a rigorous rehearsal schedule, plus a yearlong commitment to technique courses in two of the three core disciplines of acting, dance or voice.

The school and its students have won over 90 National Youth Arts Awards, including Outstanding Ensemble for 14 consecutive years. Westchester Magazine has lauded BTC theater classes as “the best in Southern Westchester.” Westchester Family has named it “Best Children’s Theater Company,” and BroadwayWorld dubbed BTC “the Best Dance Studio of the Decade” in Westchester and Rockland counties.

WHERE:

Hasting High School

1 Mt. Hope Blvd.

Hastings-on-Hudson, NY 10706

WHEN:

Friday. April 1 at 7:00 pm

Saturday, April 2 at 7:00 pm

Sunday, April 3 at 3:00 pm

TICKETS:

$22 adults, $18 students and seniors

www.BroadwayTraining.com/shows

VACCINATION & MASK POLICY:

Please note that government mandates, venue protocols, and event requirements are subject to change. Be sure to check the ticketing website for the latest information on this production’s COVID protocols