Briarcliff Students Give Back 

‘Twas the season for giving and in December students throughout the district gave back to the community by creating holiday cards for nursing homes.

Briarcliff High School students created letters and greeting cards for the residents at the Atria Senior Living in Briarcliff Manor, while fourth graders in Kathleen Godleski’s class made cards for the Sky View Nursing Home in Croton-On-Hudson.

“I live in Croton and have a family friend who volunteers at the Sky View Nursing Home. It was important to me to inspire giving back – we have to remember what we are grateful for and appreciate what we do have,” said Ms. Godleski, who delivered the cards herself.

At the high school, English teacher Karen McCarthy provided students with the address for the nursing home and encouraged them to send handmade cards and/or letters to the residents. She also included a letter of her own.