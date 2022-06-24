Briarcliff Middle School Welcomes New Assistant Principal Kristen Bonnici

Kristen Bonnici will take over as Assistant Principal at Briarcliff Middle School on July 1, replacing Amy Gladstone, who will be the new Principal, the Briarcliff Manor School District Board of Education announced Thursday.

Ms. Bonnici currently serves as Assistant Principal ofthe Institute of Collaborative Education, a 6-12 public school in Manhattan, which is a member of the New York Performance Standards Consortium. Prior to that role, she was a science teacher at the Institute of Collaborative Education and Rye Neck Middle/High School.

She holds a Masters in Educational Leadership & Administration from the College of Saint Rose, as well as a Masters of Science in Teaching, Adolescence Biology & Conservation Life Science from Fordham University, in Partnership with the Bronx Zoo & Wildlife Conservation Society.

A lifelong Westchester resident, Ms. Bonnici loves to spend time with her family.

“I am honored to be joining the Briarcliff school community as the new Middle School Assistant Principal,” she said. “Middle school has always held a special place in my heart. I was a middle school science teacher for over six years and I have always felt that joy, curiosity, and personal growth are central to the middle school experience.”

According to Ms. Bonnici, in her roles as both a teacher and as an assistant principal of a 6-12 public school in New York City, she has strived to instill those values through student–centered inquiry learning.

“I am looking forward to collaborating with the BMS staff, students and families. My goal is to continue the already amazing work the district has done in educating the whole child, both academically and emotionally,” she said. “I believe that the uniqueness of each child should be celebrated in a way that encourages their imagination and growth as a learner. I am excited to meet the Briarcliff community and am looking forward to the upcoming school year.”

Ms. Gladstone believes Ms. Bonnici will be an excellent fit for the role.

“Ms. Bonnici’s philosophy around student-centered learning, coupled with her intuitive understanding of middle school-aged children, makes for a perfect fit for Briarcliff Middle School,” Ms. Gladstone said. “Shewill be an outstanding addition to our faculty.”