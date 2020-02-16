Briarcliff Middle School Shines at American Mathematics Competition

The BMS team competed – very successfully! – at the most recent American Mathematics Competition. The AMC 8, held at Pace University in Pleasantville, is a 25-question, 40-minute, multiple-choice examination in middle school mathematics designed to promote the development of problem-solving skills.

Eighth graders Gordon Beckler, Gautam Gupta, and Colin Zhao and sixth-grader Ava Wu received a team score of 61 which earned the team a Merit Certificate. Additionally Gautum and Gordon each achieved a score in the top five percent nationally, for which they received an Honor Roll Certificate.

BMS principal Susan Howard said, “Congratulations to our outstanding students and their teacher, Ms. Svetlana Ryzhik for another outstanding performance!“