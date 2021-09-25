Briarcliff High School Recognized as National Blue-Ribbon School

Briarcliff Manor School District has many reasons to celebrate; one of which is the official announcement on Tuesday that Briarcliff High School has been recognized as a 2021 National Blue Ribbon School.

In his address to this year’s recipients, the U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona said that schools such as Briarcliff High School demonstrate “what is possible when committed educators and school leaders create vibrant, welcoming, and affirming school cultures where rich teaching and learning can flourish.”

“Blue Ribbon Schools have so much to offer and can serve as a model for other schools and communities so that we can truly build back better,” he added.

The coveted award is given annually to exemplary high-performing schools that are among their state’s highest-performing schools as measured by state assessments or nationally-normed tests as well as those that have closed the achievement gap between student groups.

Out of the 325 recognized schools, 19 were in New York State, with Briarcliff being one of the two Westchester County schools honored, and the only one of the two with 100% graduation rate.

“Briarcliff has always been a place where students, parents, teachers and administrators work together to create an excellent social and educational experience for children,” said Briarcliff High School Principal Diana Blank. “We are all proud to be recognized on this eminent list.”

During his tenure in Briarcliff Manor, School Superintendent Dr. James Kaishian has had the honor of having all three of the district schools recognized as National Blue-Ribbon Schools – Todd, Middle and now Briarcliff High School.

“It is quite an honor, but for our high school to have received this recognition while grappling with COVID says all you need to know about the talent, creativity, and professionalism of our faculty and staff.” Dr. Kaishian said.

Plans are underway for receiving the award in-person.