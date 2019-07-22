Briarcliff High School Names New Assistant Principal

The Briarcliff Manor Board of Education and Superintendent Dr. James Kaishian announced the appointment of Daniel B. Goldberg to the position of assistant principal at Briarcliff High School.

Mr. Goldberg, who assumes the role effective August 6, 2019, brings a wealth of experience to Briarcliff as a school leader in the areas of supervision and observation of classroom teachers, student discipline management, and school safety.

Mr. Goldberg held his most recent position of assistant principal at the Albert Leonard Middle School in New Rochelle since 2016. While there, he introduced the Safe Schools Ambassadors Program, an international program that enlists student and faculty volunteers to help prevent bullying and violence. He also implemented the Positive Behavioral Intervention and Supports (PBIS) team.

Prior to joining the City School District of New Rochelle, Mr. Goldberg served as the assistant principal at Clarkstown High School North in New City from 2013 to 2016. In that role, he was a memberof the District Professional Development Committee and chair of the Wellness Committee. He developed and oversaw an individualized real-world work experience for seniors, called “WISE English,” during which they were given the opportunity to refine college and career-readiness skills and explore their passions outside the classroom.

Mr. Goldberg began his educational career as a social studies teacher at Clarkstown High School North in 2004. While at Clarkstown, he taught honors, college preparatory and remedial courses as well as self-contained special education courses. He was active outside the classroom, as well, and served as head coach for varsity basketball and director of basketball programming.

“It is my pleasure to recommend Mr. Goldberg’s appointment to Briarcliff. Our commitment to finding the next assistant principal for this highly sought-after position began with sorting through hundreds of impressive resumes and preliminary interviews during which we were presented with many highly-qualified candidates. Through a comprehensive process, which included administrators, building level leaders, teachers, students and parents, it became clear that Mr. Goldberg was the right candidate for our high school,” said Kaishian. “His experience as a high school teacher and educational leader, his depth of understanding of the unique and complex role of a high school assistant principal along with his approachable demeanor and enthusiasm for education, struck a chord with those who met and interviewed him.”

Mr. Goldberg said that he is excited to join the BHS Community. “Throughout my 16-year career as an educator in Westchester and Rockland, I have consistently heard wonderful things about all of the Briarcliff Schools. I am both humbled and eager to be a part of this extraordinary school district,” said Mr. Goldberg. “Throughout the interview process, it became clear that Briarcliff is a district that is dedicated to both academic excellence and social emotional wellness. I look forward to partnering with Briarcliff High School Principal Mrs. Debora French and Briarcliff High School Assistant Principal Mrs. Diana Blank, the administration, staff, students, parents and community members in providing academic experiences that are rigorous and meaningful in a safe and nurturing environment.”

Mr. Goldberg holds Initial Certification as a School Building Leader from Long Island University. He earned a Masters of Art in History from Lehman College and a Bachelors of Art in Secondary Education/Social Studies from the State University of New York at New Paltz.

l-r BHS Principal Debora French, BHS AP Daniel Goldberg, BHS AP Diana Blank