Briarcliff Alumnus Returns to Share Knowledge about Writing and Producing in Hollywood

You never know who will pop in for a visit in one of Jamie Mandel’s classes. Ms. Mandel, a film and theater teacher at Briarcliff High School, has kept in touch over the years with many of her students and one of them, Sam Chalsen, is now a screenwriter and producer who has spoken in her classroom over the past few years.

Mr. Chalsen, a graduate of Briarcliff High School (2008) and Harvard University (2012), recently came to the school for an event held at Troy Lecture Hall and which included several of Ms. Mandel’s classes and activities: Introduction to Film class, Future Filmmakers Club, Introduction to Theater class and Bear Bones Theater Troupe.

Mr. Chalsen conducted a workshop about his career and craft and discussed his current work as a producer for “The Flash” on the CW Network. Prior to working on “The Flash,” Mr. Chalsen was a screenwriter on the FOX series “Sleepy Hollow.”

Students appreciated the knowledge Mr. Chalsen shared with them.

“It was so cool to see the storyboard, the pre-effects, and then the final product,” said Fionn Reidy, a senior in the Introduction to Film class. “I learned so much.”

Students especially enjoyed the behind-the-scenes look at the industry.

“It is interesting to hear the details explained that are hidden to us in the production,” said senior Emma DeCastro.

“Sam has always given back to Briarcliff High School by sharing his extensive knowledge of script writing and production with aspiring film and theater students,” said Ms. Mandel, who organized the event. “I look forward to learning from him with each presentation.”