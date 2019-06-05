Beyond Doctors and Nurses: Phelps Hospital and Briarcliff High School Host Medical Career Day  

Students had a rare opportunity to learn about the various career paths available within healthcare when a team of Briarcliff High School students and Phelps Hospital hosted Medical Career Day in April. Clinical and non-clinical healthcare professionals from more than 20 service lines and areas of work provided information and advice on education paths and career progression. Students explored careers as nurses, doctors, laboratory technicians (presented by Northwell Health Lab Services), marketing and public relations professionals, occupational and behavioral health therapists, Emergency Medical Services technicians, social workers, pharmacists, speech and language service professionals, and hospital administrators.

Dan Blum, president and CEO of Phelps, said, “The purpose of the event was to provide students an opportunity to engage with us on the varied opportunities for a career in healthcare….” He noted that while for some it reinforced a strong desire to become a physician or nurse, for others it was an introduction to a host of career paths.

BHS Principal Debra French was glad to expose students to the growing field and “expand our already strong partnership with our neighbor, Phelps.” She credited Northwell Health for being “absolutely amazing throughout this process…”

Briarcliff Schools Superintendent Dr. James Kaishian echoed French’s support noting that the varied opportunities in healthcare are “really extraordinary.”

B-2 Briarcliff Manor Schools Superintendent Dr. James Kaishian (left) welcomed president and CEO of Phelps Hospital Dan Blum on Medical Career Day.