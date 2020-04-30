Artistic Students Earn Regional Honors

Ossining High School (OHS) students Nia Doty and Zoe McLear recently won at the regional level of the National PTA Reflections competition for their artwork.

Each year, more than 300,000 students in pre-kindergarten through grade 12 submit original works of art in dance choreography, film production, literature, music composition, photography and visual arts. This is the first year that the Ossining PTA participated in Reflections. The theme this year was “Look Within.”

EXPANSION PLANS FOR 2021

“The PTA is very excited that this program was so successful this year, and we plan to expand it next year by offering the opportunity to even more kids, in different categories, and perhaps even the lower schools in Ossining,” said Miriam Risko, PTA president.

The PTA, OHS art teacher Ron Whitehead, and director of cultural arts Bradley Morrison coordinated a gallery show for students and community members to enjoy, including refreshments.

Local artists Wendy LaManque, Juliana Badescu and Lindsey Francis, as well as several residents of Atria Briarcliff Manor, judged the artwork.

Zoe made a portrait, and Nia created a drawing. The other students who participated were Juliana Abramovich, Mfundo Dlamini, Emma Kuhn, Valeria Vargas, Akeem Morris, Jenifer Guaman, Neisabeth Cana, Nathaly Morocho, and Brianna Matos.