An App-etite for Peekskill’s Past

Peekskill resident Trevor Noble has created a smartphone app about the history of Peekskill for an assignment at SUNY Empire State. He is taking online courses through the college for a Masters in Public History.

“I have put together an online exhibit in the form of a free smartphone app,” Noble told River Journal North. “It is called ‘Peekskill History’ and it looks to provide an easily accessible way to learn about the history of Peekskill. It is available to download for free in the Apple App Store and on Google Play.”