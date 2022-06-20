For the Local Good

An App-etite for Peekskill’s Past

June 20, 2022
After seven years in New York City, Dublin, Ireland native Trevor Noble moved to Peekskill in 2018.

Peekskill resident Trevor Noble has created a  smartphone app about the history of Peekskill for an assignment at SUNY Empire State. He is taking online courses through the college for a Masters in Public History.  

“I have put together an online exhibit in the form of a free smartphone app,” Noble told River Journal North. “It is  called ‘Peekskill History’ and it looks to provide an easily accessible way to learn about the history of Peekskill. It is available to download for free in the Apple App Store and on Google Play.”  

For more information and to download the app, go to packedcanvas.com/app/peekskill-history

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended For You

Memorial Bike Ride Symbolizes Greater Cause: Make Streets Safer

Westminster Dog Show to Face Flack From PETA Over Flat-Faced Dog Breeds

Briarcliff Middle School Eighth Graders Take a Trip to the Past

Celebrate Women Making History at Vote Like a Girl

About the Author: River Journal