74th Annual Westchester County Cheerleading Invitational Returns to the Westchester County Center

Cheerleaders from high schools and middle schools in Westchester and surrounding counties will compete in the on Tuesday Jan. 30 at 5 p.m. and Wednesday, Jan. 31 at 4:45 p.m. at the Westchester County Center in White Plains.

Westchester County Executive George Latimer said, “Cheerleaders are responsible for creating a strong sense of school pride while setting the example for other students by promoting positive behaviors and raising the spirits of their respective team, classmates and event attendees. These leaders possess positive skills such as discipline, teamwork and goalsetting which help prepare them for the future. I congratulate these young athletes on their determination and teamwork.”

Westchester County Parks Commissioner Kathy O’Connor said, “We are excited to welcome the Westchester County Cheerleading Invitational back to its rightful home… the Westchester County Center! Come support your cheerleaders while they compete for the honor of Grand Champion.”

Competitive cheer squads will be judged on their jumps, tumbling, partner stunts, pyramids/basket tosses, choreography, timing, projection and the difficulty of their routines.

Tickets for the competition are available at the Westchester County Center Box Office located at 198 Central Avenue, White Plains. For more information, go to countycenter.biz or call 914-995-4050.

This year’s two-day event is sponsored by Westchester County Parks and Westchester Parks Foundation.

Participating teams are listed below:

Albertus Magnus Lakeland Scarsdale Arlington Lagrange Somers Brewster Mahopac Tappan Zee Briarcliff Maria Regina Tuckahoe Byram Hills New Rochelle Union Vale Carmel North Rockland Ursuline Dover Pearl River Van Wyck Harrison Port Chester Walter Panas Hendrick Hudson Poughkeepsie Westlake John Jay Putnam Valley Yonkers Ketcham Saunders Trade & Technical Yorktown

Participating teams and scheduled times are subject to change.