7-11 Owner Makes Donation to Ossining Schools

July 11, 2022
The Assistant Principal Craig Dreves from Claremont school accepts a check for his schools Culture of Care initiative. (Photo supplied by Ossining School District)

The owner of the Ossining 7-11, 230 North Highland Ave., Neil Patel, and his wife Rutanshi Amin presented the Ossining Union Free School District with a donation. 

Ossining High School received $3,000 to be used for STEM related activities while Claremont School received $1,500 for the Culture of Care program. 

Mr. Patel said he took over the business a year ago and spent the past several months settling in. It was his goal to support the local schools and he was excited to make a contribution. Several of his employees are part-time OHS students.  

