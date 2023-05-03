Irvington’s Music Education Program Receives National Recognition

Irvington has been honored with the Best Communities for Music Education designation from The NAMM Foundation for its outstanding commitment to music education. Now in its 24th year, the Best Communities for Music Education designation is awarded to districts that demonstrate outstanding achievement in efforts to provide music access and education to all students. This is a huge honor for the district, which has received the award annually since 2020. Congratulations to High School Band Director and Music Department Chair Debra McCumber and the entire music department!

“This is a proud moment for our department, students, district and community,” McCumber said. “We are truly grateful for this award, and it is something that we will continue to celebrate each year!”

The district is one of 700-800 schools across the nation to be recognized for its outstanding commitment to music education and its achievement in providing music access and education to all students. To qualify for the designation, Irvington submitted an application that included information about music class participation, instruction time, graduation requirements, funding, facilities and support for the music programs.

“This is an award that was given to us not only based on our amazing music program and courses that we offer, but it is also based on our outstanding enrollment and the incredible support that we get from students, parents, the district and the whole community,” McCumber said.