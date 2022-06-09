50th Reunion Plans Underway for Panas Class of ’73

It seems like only yesterday … The Walter Panas High School Class of 1973 is beginning to organize a 50th class reunion.

Looking toward a reunion date of September or October of 2023, “We are trying to get the word out to all of our 1973 classmates from the first graduating class of Walter Panas High School,” says Panas alumna Sharon Sawler.

“We need contact information for all our classmates to make it a success,” she adds. “Please send your email address to Eileen Litchfield at eileenlitchfield2@gmail.com or Sharon Sawler at ssawler55@gmail.com. If you are a family member or friend of a ‘73 Panas graduate, please pass this information along to them.”