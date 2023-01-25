Ossining Student among 40 Finalists in Regeneron Science Talent Search

The top 40 finalists in the 82nd Regeneron Science Talent Search were announced yesterday. Nearly 2,000 high school seniors conducted independent research in diverse scientific fields and completed a rigorous application, and 40 finalists were selected for their potential for future leadership in STEM. Each finalist receives $25,000 and this March will compete for an additional $1.8 million in awards, including the top prize of $250,000.

Among the 40 finalists was Joseph Robertazzi from Ossining.

The finalists were selected from the field of 300 semi-finalists announced in early January.

Westchester Regeneron STS Scholars

First Name Last Name School Jason Starr BRIARCLIFF HIGH SCHOOL Joseph Robertazzi OSSINING HIGH SCHOOL Samara Davis OSSINING HIGH SCHOOL Sarah Gadner OSSINING HIGH SCHOOL AriAnnah Goodwin OSSINING HIGH SCHOOL Sarah Jennings OSSINING HIGH SCHOOL Jesse Lynch OSSINING HIGH SCHOOL Samantha Milewicz BYRAM HILLS HIGH SCHOOL Rohini Das BYRAM HILLS HIGH SCHOOL Remi Matza BYRAM HILLS HIGH SCHOOL Lindsay Miller BYRAM HILLS HIGH SCHOOL Samantha Schaevitz BYRAM HILLS HIGH SCHOOL Jacob Feldman FOX LANE HIGH SCHOOL Carly Googel HORACE GREELEY HIGH SCHOOL Elvin Lo HORACE GREELEY HIGH SCHOOL Julia Sun HORACE GREELEY HIGH SCHOOL Amy Yang HORACE GREELEY HIGH SCHOOL Cameron Sandell JOHN JAY HIGH SCHOOL Jennifer Di Capua CONVENT OF THE SACRED HEART Ariella Blackman HARRISON HIGH SCHOOL Lauren Davidson HARRISON HIGH SCHOOL Lucca Forrest HASTINGS HIGH SCHOOL Katie Brandler PELHAM MEMORIAL HIGH SCHOOL Leah Sherbansky PELHAM MEMORIAL HIGH SCHOOL Emma Van Praagh PELHAM MEMORIAL HIGH SCHOOL Cindy DeDianous SCARSDALE HIGH SCHOOL Ali El Moselhy SCARSDALE HIGH SCHOOL Sameer Kini SCARSDALE HIGH SCHOOL Bryan Shi SCARSDALE HIGH SCHOOL Jaden Tepper SCARSDALE HIGH SCHOOL Nicole Zlotnikov SCARSDALE HIGH SCHOOL Benjamin Persily KING SCHOOL Vihaan Dheer HACKLEY SCHOOL Raka Bose YORKTOWN HIGH SCHOOL

The Regeneron Science Talent Search scholars were selected from 1,949 applications from 627 high schools across 48 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and four other countries. Scholars were chosen based on their outstanding research, leadership skills, community involvement, commitment to academics, creativity in asking scientific questions and exceptional promise as STEM leaders demonstrated through the submission of their original, independent research projects, essays and recommendations. The 300 scholars hail from 194 American and international high schools in 35 states and China.

“Congratulations to the top 300 scholars in this year’s Regeneron Science Talent Search,” said Maya Ajmera, President and CEO, Society for Science and Publisher, Science News. “The enthusiasm and quality of projects from this year’s participants were just outstanding. Each year, I am tremendously impressed by the ingenuity that the students bring to the competition. Their hard work, creativity and perseverance should be applauded.”

The Regeneron Science Talent Search recognizes and empowers our nation’s most promising young scientists who are generating innovative solutions to solve significant global challenges through rigorous research and discoveries. It provides students with a national stage to present new ideas and challenge conventional ways of thinking. Now in its one hundred and first year, Society for Science has played a significant role in educating the public about scientific discoveries as well as in identifying future leaders in science, technology, engineering and math. Regeneron has sponsored the Science Talent Search since 2017 as part of its deep commitment to STEM education and to supporting young scientists.

This year, research projects cover topics from analyzing the impact of the Russia-Ukraine war, to developing eco-friendly biofuel, and improving methods used to detect diseases and neurological disorders such as Alzheimer’s, bladder cancer, monkeypox, autism and more. Other students chose to focus on social issues, such as exploring ways to reduce social media-induced emotional distress and violence, as well as studying how mask mandates impact how accurately people can recognize emotion on others’ faces.

“We celebrate this year’s scholars for their exceptional work and unmatched motivation to use the power of science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) to make a meaningful mark on the world,” said Christina Chan, Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications & Citizenship at Regeneron. “Through our partnership with the Society for Science, it is our goal that the Regeneron Science Talent Search elevates young scientists and underscores the significance of STEM in solving society’s biggest challenges. We commend the scholars’ inspirational and thought-provoking projects and look forward to what the future has in store for each of these budding innovators.”



For over eight decades the Science Talent Search has rewarded talented high school seniors who dedicate countless hours to original research projects and present their results in rigorous reports that resemble graduate school theses. Collectively, STS alumni have received millions of dollars in scholarships and gone on to be awarded Nobel Prizes, Fields Medals, MacArthur Fellowships and numerous other accolades.

Important Dates for 2023:

Top 40 Finalists Announced : January 24, 2023

: January 24, 2023 Regeneron STS Finals Week : March 9-15, 2023

: March 9-15, 2023 Public Exhibition of Projects : March 12, 2023

: March 12, 2023 Winners Announced at Awards Ceremony: March 14, 2023

