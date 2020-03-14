Miss New York Scholarship Competition Returning to the Paramount in Peekskill

The Miss New York scholarship competition selects the representative for the state of New York in the Miss America scholarship pageant. Lauren Molella of Millbrook was crowned Miss New York 2019 last June at the Paramount Hudson Valley Theatre in Peekskill. She competed for the title of Miss America 2020 in December 2019.

The 2020 Miss New York and Miss New York’s Outstanding Teen Competition again will be held at the Paramount, May 27-30. For details and ticket information as the dates near, visit miss-newyork.org/all-events/



The Miss America ethic has come a long way since – for you old-timers who remember – master of ceremonies Bert Parks sang “There she is, Miss America…” as the winner took a length stroll down a runway in Atlantic City’s Convention Hall.

SOCIAL INITIATIVES REPLACE SWIMSUITS

There’s still a talent contest but the swimsuit competition has given way to such enlightened considerations as “social impact initiative,” as well as the importance of advocating education, community activism, and philanthropy. Miss Molella appeared this past February at a Hudson Valley Gateway Chamber of Commerce breakfast at Dramatic Hall in Peekskill.

The 24-year-old epitomizes the 21st Century pageant role model espoused by the Miss America and Miss New York organizations.

She has five STEM degrees and teaches Physical Sciences, Biology, and Psychology at the college level. She teaches and choreographs dance, supports the Children’s Miracle Network hospitals, and her social impact initiative is Voices of Honor: Serving America’s Heroes. She focuses on suicide prevention, PTSD, recognize military women. “Our collective Voices of Honor,” she says, “make a difference in the lives of our brave women and men as we salute and support our military heroes.”

SEEKING SUPPORT FOR SCHOLARSHIPS

Fittingly, her career ambition is to be a doctor on a veteran medical care team.

Tens of thousands of dollars each year are awarded in the form of scholarships to Miss New York and Outstanding Teen contestants.

The Miss New York Scholarship Organization is a non-profit organization that gives women an all-encompassing platform for success by providing funding for education, experiential business training, and nationwide career opportunities.

The organization relies on support from community sponsors, including businesses and individuals, who make the program possible.

There are many sponsorship levels for local business to take advantage of. For details, go to miss-newyork.org/our-partners/partner-with-us/.