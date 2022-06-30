15 Local Students Appointed to U.S. Service Academies

15 Hudson Valley students, including three from Tarrytown, and one each from Briarcliff Manor, Croton-on-Hudson and Montrose, will be attending the United States Military (West Point), Air Force, Naval, and Merchant Marine Academies. Students will report to the academies for basic training this summer.

“Congratulations to the 15 students from Westchester and Rockland Counties who were appointed to the United States Service Academies,” said Congressman Mondaire Jones. “These outstanding students have dedicated themselves to developing their leadership skills and strengthening the community around them. They have answered the call to serve and I’m proud they will represent New York’s 17th Congressional District.”

Air Force

Grant Becker of Pleasantville

Gabriel Capicotto of Montrose

Spencer Norris of Yorktown Heights

Hunter Thomas of Suffern

West Point

Alexander Bjorgvinsson of Tarrytown

Matthew Clifford of West Nyack

Mia Dolan of Congers

Thomas Flanagan of Tarrytown

Daniel Nuzum of White Plains

Chinmay Satpute of Yorktown Heights

Navy

Mariam Abud Chalita of Briarcliff Manor

Daniel Choi of West Nyack

Sofia Meyer of Croton-on-Hudson

Maximilian Thomas of Tarrytown

Merchant Marine