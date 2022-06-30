15 Local Students Appointed to U.S. Service Academies

15 Hudson Valley students, including three from Tarrytown, and one each from Briarcliff Manor, Croton-on-Hudson and Montrose, will be attending the United States Military (West Point), Air Force, Naval, and Merchant Marine Academies. Students will report to the academies for basic training this summer.
“Congratulations to the 15 students from Westchester and Rockland Counties who were appointed to the United States Service Academies,” said Congressman Mondaire Jones. “These outstanding students have dedicated themselves to developing their leadership skills and strengthening the community around them. They have answered the call to serve and I’m proud they will represent New York’s 17th Congressional District.”
Air Force
- Grant Becker of Pleasantville
- Gabriel Capicotto of Montrose
- Spencer Norris of Yorktown Heights
- Hunter Thomas of Suffern
West Point
- Alexander Bjorgvinsson of Tarrytown
- Matthew Clifford of West Nyack
- Mia Dolan of Congers
- Thomas Flanagan of Tarrytown
- Daniel Nuzum of White Plains
- Chinmay Satpute of Yorktown Heights
Navy
- Mariam Abud Chalita of Briarcliff Manor
- Daniel Choi of West Nyack
- Sofia Meyer of Croton-on-Hudson
- Maximilian Thomas of Tarrytown
Merchant Marine
- Daniel McCarvill of Pearl River