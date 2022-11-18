Women-owned Businesses that Bring Color to the Hudson Valley

I can’t remember the last time I went to a mall, but my bank account doesn’t stand a chance at a solid makers market or in a cool, local shop. Though the MADE Hudson Valley Holiday Market at the gorgeous multi-use venue, City Winery, in Montgomery, NY has come and gone, I wanted to share my top three local businesses birthed by women of color from the event with you (and where you can find them)!

No. 1 – Garam Goddess Hot Sauce by Ekta Daryanani

Ekta Daryanani grew up in Bombay, India, a bustling, colorful city of 22 million people with delicious and savory foods and spices to be found at every corner – except for hot sauce!

Garam Goddess was born in 2020 out of a desire to start sharing with whoever will partake, a nostalgic creation of Indian flavors combined with a familiar condiment.

My personal favorite is her tomatillo curry, the perfect everyday (ALL day) hot sauce for my breakfast eggs, deli sandwich, or chicken dinner.

Catch her at the Hudson Valley Hullabaloo market in Kingston this Saturday, 11/19, from 10 AM to 5 PM, and Sun., 11/20, from 10 AM to 4 PM!

Can’t make it? Visit her shop online at www.garamgoddess.com/shop.

No. 2 – Royal Jelly Harlem by Teta and Maya Gorgoni

“What’s ‘royal jelly?’” I asked as I walked past the sign. “It’s what makes Queen Bees,” answered Maya.

Royal Jelly Harlem is a mother-daughter maker duo who call NYC home, but whose queendom reaches far and wide.

Maya Gorgoni, along with her mother, Teta, specialize in African-inspired clothing and home goods marked by unique and vibrant patterns and lush textures. The pieces that make up the RJH collection are truly works of art, which explains why you can find a curated selection of their goods in the MoMA Design Store.

Check out their full list of stockists, from the Hamptons to the Caribbean, here.

No. 3 – Mimaami Organics by Mildred Mawusi Agbana

Mildred Mawusi Agbana has combined her academic training in nursing and business administration and the nature-forward elements of her Ghanaian heritage to create Mimaami Organics, a shea butter-based skincare line rich in love.

She is on a mission to create a world in which living a natural life is accessible, while improving the lives of mothers along the way.

Mimaami has teamed up with a community of women in Ghana to bring their knowledge of shea butter to women everywhere.

Visit their shop to indulge yourself in these luscious products that will make every inch of your body feel good!