Westchester IDA Votes Preliminary Approval of Financial Incentives for 3 Energy-Related Projects

Projects Proposed for Briarcliff Manor, Ossining and Yorktown

The Westchester County Industrial Development Agency (IDA) has voted preliminary approval of financial incentives for three energy-related projects proposed in Briarcliff Manor, Ossining and Yorktown.

“The Westchester IDA is pleased to offer financial incentives for these projects that will provide clean renewable energy for our communities as well as ensure stability of the power grid during times of high energy use. This is a new and important role for the IDA. It aligns well with the County’s steadfast commitment to sustainability and sustainable development,” said Westchester County Executive George Latimer.

“We are very pleased to expand the IDA’s focus to provide financial incentives to the growing number of renewable energy companies in our County. The three companies receiving preliminary approval are the first in that sector that the IDA has approved. The renewable energy industry plays an important role for future economic growth in Westchester as we face the challenges of meeting our energy needs while reducing our carbon footprint,” said IDA Chair Joan McDonald. The IDA voted the preliminary approvals at its April 28 meeting.

In Briarcliff Manor, Briarcliff Solar LLC, an affiliate of YSG Solar Development Company, is proposing to build Briarcliff Solar Garden, a $52.5 million solar energy facility on a 78.24-acre property of the former Philips Research complex off Scarborough Road. The proposed project will raze the dilapidated vacant 150,000-square-foot Philips complex and construct two 5-Megwatt Alternating Current community solar power facilities comprised of approximately 14,160 solar panels mounted on a steel racking structure that tracks the direction of the sun on a single axis. The solar panels are expected to power over 2,500 residential homes. They will generate clean electricity that will be fully exported into Con Edison’s existing infrastructure.

Briarcliff Solar said it has engaged with several demolition and abatement companies to prepare for the razing of the former research facility. The goal is to remove the facility while maintaining the integrity of Shadow Brook Lane for use as the project’s access. No new roads or entrances will be required for the project.

Briarcliff Solar is requesting a sale tax exemption valued at approximately $1,546,934, a mortgage recording tax exemption of $93,000, and Payment-in-Lieu-of-Tax (PILOT) real estate tax incentive of $2,220,691 for a total assistance request of $3,860,625. The project is estimated to create 56 full-time and 16 part-time jobs during construction of which 15% will be for Westchester residents. Briarcliff Solar expects to begin construction by November with operations expecting to begin in the first half of 2024.

In Ossining, Ossining Energy Storage 1, LLC is proposing to build a $6.2 million energy storage facility on vacant land on the property of St. Augustine Church at 381 North Highland Avenue. The company expects to store 4MW/16MWh of energy at the facility which is designed to provide grid stability by supplying power in times of high energy load. The area was identified by Con Edison as an area of high need during evening hours of the day. The site will operate unmanned and be remotely controlled during normal operations. The applicant is requesting a sales tax exemption of $519,250, mortgage tax exemption of $31,000 and a real property tax exemption of $3,892,347 for a total requested assistance of $4,442,597.

Yorktown Energy Storage LLC is proposing to build a similar $6.2 million energy storage facility at 3901 Gomer Court in Yorktown. The site will operate unmanned and be remotely controlled during normal operations. The applicant is requesting a sales tax exemption of $519,250, mortgage tax exemption of $31,000 and a real property tax exemption of $2,88,511 for a total requested assistance of $3,438,761.