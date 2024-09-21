Village of Ossining Launches E-Bikeshare Program

This summer marked the launch of a new e-bikeshare program in the Village of Ossining, operated by Drop Mobility in partnership with Shared Mobility, Inc. As a pilot initiative, the program will provide 50 electric bikes (e-bikes) for residents and visitors of Ossining, with the goal to expand to 300 e-bikes throughout the Village of Ossining and several surrounding River Towns in Westchester County. The pilot phase, which will operate until late November 2024, aims to expand mobility options for the community and advance Ossining Village Mayor Rika Levin’s goal of becoming the greenest Village in the nation by increasing bike and transit trips and decreasing driving trips and carbon emissions while allowing the Village to learn and adjust as needs of riders may require.

“As the owner of not only an e-bike but of an electric vehicle, I know the importance and vast benefits of using alternative transportation. We are so excited to be able to make this option available for residents of Ossining, where the steep terrain makes it so a regular bike just won’t cut it,” said Village of Ossining Mayor Rika Levin. “Owning a car, and all that comes with maintaining one, has never been more expensive, between the high price of gas, maintenance, and parking, to say nothing of the cost to our environment. I am thrilled by the opportunity to widen access to a solid option for folks in the Rivertowns, and am especially thankful to Ossining’s nonprofit partners for ensuring that the education piece, teaching folks how to ride and charge correctly, is a central component of Project MOVER.”

“We have been so inspired by the vision and execution of all project partners and the Village of Ossining. We at Drop are excited to provide our full stack of services to bring a sustainable bike share system to fruition.”, added Dipesh Dar, COO of Drop Mobility.

This program is part of Project MOVER, funding for which is provided by the New York State Energy Research & Development Authority (NYSERDA) under the New York Clean Transportation Prizes program. The expansion communities included in the grant are the Town of Ossining and the Villages of Croton-on-Hudson, Tarrytown, and Dobbs Ferry, and future phases in Ossining and beyond will include lease-to-own programs for working-class families, and the operation of “bike libraries” throughout the partnering communities.

“Croton-on-Hudson has been grateful to have a front-row seat to watch the exciting development of Project Mover in Ossining,” said Len Simon, Deputy Mayor of Croton-on-Hudson. “We look forward to continuing to learn from our partners to the south as the bike-share pilot in Ossining is launched. Croton is a great biking community and we know the lessons learned in Ossining will serve us well as we work towards the possibility of becoming a Project Mover satellite.”

“We are thrilled to introduce e-bikeshare to another community in New York State,” said Michael Galligano, CEO of Shared Mobility Inc. “This initiative will offer essential transportation and recreational opportunities for residents and visitors in the Village.”

Bikes launched for community use on August 26th, with a formal ribbon cutting on Wednesday, October 9th. For more information about the pilot, visit projectmoverbikeshare.com.

Businesses and community members interested in partnerships/sponsorship opportunities and bulk membership purchases should contact support@projectmover.com.