United Way Offers Grants to Support Flooding Recovery

September 8, 2021
Photo: United Way of Westchester and Putnam Counties

Deadline for Applications is October 1

The United Way of Westchester and Putnam announced that it is accepting grant proposals from nonprofits in Westchester County as part of its crisis response to the recent flooding.

The organization will be awarding grants between $2,500 and $5,000 to support local nonprofits providing emergency relief to underprivileged, marginalized or ALICE (those who are employed but are living paycheck-to-paycheck) populations that have been impacted or displaced by the flooding caused by the remnants of Hurricane Ida in Westchester County, or local nonprofits that have themselves been impacted by the flooding caused by the remnants of Hurricane Ida in Westchester County.

“Through our 211 Helpline, we’ve heard so many stories of families impacted by the remnants of Hurricane Ida.  We know there’s more that can be done,” said United Way of Westchester and Putnam President and CEO Tom Gabriel. “That’s why we’re honored to offer this grant opportunity to nonprofits that are directly supporting our neighbors impacted by this most recent crisis.”

The United Way of Westchester and Putnam Community Disaster Recovery Fund, a collection of different funds administered by United Way of Westchester and Putnam, provides direct disaster recovery assistance to local nonprofits affected by colossal natural and human-made disasters.

The grant application is online at https://www.uwwp.org/flooding-response-grant/. The proposal submission deadline is 4 p.m. on Oct. 1.

 

