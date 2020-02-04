Teatown and Groundwork Hudson Valley Team-Up to Add New Viewing Station at Science Barge for Hudson River EagleFest

To bring the thrill of seeing a bald eagle to Yonkers residents, Teatown’s Hudson River EagleFest will for the first time this year offer a viewing station at Groundwork Hudson Valley’s Science Barge in Yonkers.

The annual EagleFest takes place on Saturday, February 8th at Croton Point Park and celebrates the bald eagle’s winter migration to the Hudson River. This southernmost viewing station will be open the same day as the festival for Yonkers residents for viewing.

The Science Barge gangway will open for free from 9am to 4pm on February 8. Michael Bochnik from the Hudson River Audubon Society of Westchester will be a spotter and expert educator. In addition to featuring the Science Barge’s new viewing scope, there will be loaner binoculars available for sightings.

The 16th Annual EagleFest is hosted by Teatown, a nonprofit environmental education center and nature preserve. The annual festival features expanded programming including presentations by the youngest falconer in Connecticut, Christine Peyreigne, and award-winning filmmaker Jon Bowermaster. Additionally, long-time favorites of the event, including bird experts Bill Streeter, Brian Robinson, and Brian Bradley will make special presentations of their own. EagleFest is hosted by Teatown, a nonprofit environmental education center and nature preserve. For and to purchase tickets visit: www.teatown.org/eaglefest

The Science Barge, a STEM education living laboratory, is a sustainable urban farm powered by renewable energy. Located on the Yonkers waterfront, its panoramic views include the Palisades from Piermont to the New York City skyline. For more information visit: www.goundworkhv.org.