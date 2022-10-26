Tarrytown Halloween Parade Set for Saturday, Oct 29

The parade route runs south along Broadway to Tarrytown’s Main Street.

Experience a beloved tradition here in Sleepy Hollow Country and the land of Ichabod Crane!

Food and entertainment will begin on Tarrytown’s Main Street at 4:00 pm .

Dozens of costumed groups will be marching, and hundreds of costumed individuals in between will proudly carry on this fun filled spooky tradition.

There will be 15 floats, 13 bands, the one and only Headless Horseman, the amazing Bonehead, Clare Maloney & The Great Adventure -LIVE, and new this year, Legoland will join us with an eight-foot tall in­ter­ac­tive Hal­loween char­ac­ter with prizes for the kids.

As if that wasn’t enough… the after parade block party will rock with DJ Chris Vernia!

There will be an array of delicious food from our local restaurants and fantastic food trucks, plus PRIZES!