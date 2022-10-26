Arts & Culture

Tarrytown Halloween Parade Set for Saturday, Oct 29

October 26, 2022
The 20th an­nual Tar­ry­town Hal­loween Pa­rade, steps off from Patriot’s Park at 5:30 pm on Saturday, October 29. The parade route runs south along Broadway to Tarrytown’s Main Street.
Experience a beloved tradition here in Sleepy Hollow Country and the land of Ichabod Crane!
Food and entertainment will begin on Tarrytown’s Main Street at 4:00 pm.
Dozens of costumed groups will be marching, and hundreds of costumed individuals in between will proudly carry on this fun filled spooky tradition.
There will be 15 floats, 13 bands, the one and only Headless Horseman, the amazing Bonehead, Clare Maloney & The Great Adventure -LIVE, and new this year, Legoland will join us with an eight-foot tall in­ter­ac­tive Hal­loween char­ac­ter with prizes for the kids.
As if that wasn’t enough… the after parade block party will rock with DJ Chris Vernia!
There will be an array of delicious food from our local restaurants and fantastic food trucks, plus PRIZES!
This years parade promises to be the biggest and best to date.
 
Should rain cause a can­cel­la­tion of the Pa­rade, it will take place the fol­low­ing day, Sun­day, Oc­to­ber 30.
 
For more info and to view past parade pics and videos please go to https://www.tarrytownhalloweenparade.com/

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended For You

Irvington High School Senior Peer Leaders Connect with Ninth Graders

Ossining and Briarcliff Chambers to Host Spooktacular Fall Fest

Caring for the Hungry and Homeless of Peekskill to Hold Annual Turkey Trot Race to Benefit Fred’s Pantry and Combat Food Insecurity

‘Be the Change’ at Irivington’s Main Street School for Unity Day

About the Author: Alain Begun