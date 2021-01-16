SPCA of Westchester-Pets of the Week

We can’t WAIT to meet this sweet girl, Carly! She arrives this weekend and we have a feeling she’ll quickly become a favorite! If you’re looking for a young, loving, happy pitbull mix, email shelter@spca914.org.

Holly likes to play, loves to snuggle and is a total smarty pants! What else could you possibly want in a puppy?! Oh and did we mention she’s as cute as a button? Because she is! Holly is about 7 months old and is a total mix of breeds. To learn more email shelter@spca914.org

We recently took in the sweetest, most gorgeous 3-4 year old tripod from Turkey named Lucky. It was a long journey to get her here but she’s now ready to start the next chapter of her life! She’s gentle, loving and will make a great addition to a family. To learn more email shelter@spca914.org

Did they just become best friends? YUP! Two boys who did not get along with other cats until they met, Phife and Howler have been in a foster home for 3 months and are as close as (step) brothers! Partners in crime, they love to curl up in a lap together at the end of the day (or the whole day if it was up to them). To learn more email shelter@spca914.org