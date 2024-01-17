Rivertown Runners Present $80,000 Check for Local Community Organizations

On January 16, Rivertown Runners and The RTR Outreach Fund presented a check representing the $80,000 donated to local community charities and organizations including Make a Wish Hudson Valley, RSHM Life Center, Friends of The Rockefeller Preserve, Kid’s Club, Neighborhood House, Family to Family, Tarrytown & Sleepy Hollow Food Pantry, Horseman Harvest, Ossining Food Pantry, Friends of the Old Croton, Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts, Literacy Volunteers, Tarrytown Arts Camp, Sleepy Hollow Volunteer Fire Department and Ambulance Corps, Sleepy Hollow PBA, It Takes a Village, Academic Track and Field Scholarships.

Special recognition was also given the Village of Sleepy Hollow for the continued support. The support of the Village, the merchant sponsors and the many community volunteers make this happen.