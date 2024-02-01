RiverArts to Present Percussionist Evan Chapman in Second Installment of New Music Series 

RiverArts presents the second installment in their brand-new Channels series, featuring Evan Chapman on Saturday, February 10. Channels is a three-concert music series that defies boundaries and celebrates the river as a means of travel, exploration, and a source of new ideas. The mission of this concert series is to bring together artists and audiences in the spirit of connectivity and discovery. This series kicked off this past fall with a sold-out performance by the duo, Sky Creature, at Purpl in Hastings-on-Hudson.

Chapman will be presenting a program of brand-new percussion-driven compositions that are the culmination of a vast musical background, drawing elements from contemporary-classical, post-rock, electronic, post-minimalist, ambient, and pop in ways that are genre-defying and adventurous, yet emotive and lyrical. Chapman is excited to perform parts of Irvington-based composer Robert Honstein’s Economy of Means. Honstein is celebrated for his “waves of colorful sounds” (New York Times) and “smart, appealing works” (The New Yorker).

Additionally, this concert marks the first concert to be set at the HudCo Penthouse, a brand new open floor private event space opening this year at 145 Palisade Street.

Channels is produced by RiverArts Board Member Stuart Wolferman who shares, “Evan is such a thoughtful and creative artist. I’ve seen him as part of the post-rock trio Square Peg Round Hole, and I’m really excited for this solo show. I also think it’s especially cool to be putting together the first concert in this amazing penthouse space that HudCo is getting off the ground.”

Josh Suniewick, Executive Director of RiverArts says, “We’re so excited to be presenting our second concert in this three-concert series. The Channels series has proven to be a great way to bring new artists to our community and connect residents through new arts experiences. I hope folks will join RiverArts in welcoming Evan to Dobbs Ferry.”

Robert Honstein shares this sentiment, “It’s a special thrill to have Evan play selections of Economy of Means so close to home. First, because I so rarely have the chance to share my music with the local crowd, but second because Evan is an old friend and cherished collaborator. For Channels, I’m excited to hear Evan’s personal take on this soft, shimmering, music for prepared vibraphone, including some new elements of his own that will bring a little extra glow to the sound.”

About the Artists:

Evan Chapman:

Based in Philadelphia, Evan Chapman is a percussionist, composer, and filmmaker who has built a prolific and unique career by seamlessly blending multimedia and contemporary music. Chapman is a founding member of contemporary-classical percussion trio/rock band Square Peg Round Hole, whose original compositions have been dubbed a “creative adventure” by Bob Boilen (NPR) and have received further acclaim from Modern Drummer Magazine, Paste Magazine, and Mental Floss, among others.

Chapman is also a founder and owner of film production company Four/Ten Media alongside longtime collaborator Kevin Eikenberg. The duo’s background as classically-trained percussionists has allowed them to create fresh and musically authentic representations of pieces in the contemporary classical and pop worlds. Four/Ten’s client list includes internationally-acclaimed artists and institutions such as the New York Philharmonic, Steve Reich, Philip Glass, Caroline Shaw, Carnegie Hall, the Bang on a Can All-Stars, Sō Percussion, David Lang, Son Lux, Alarm Will Sound, and many more. Their work has been featured by major press outlets including the New York Times, Alternative Press, NPR, Paste Magazine, Q2 Music, and I Care If You Listen.

Evan is sponsored by Zildjian Cymbals, Vic Firth Drumsticks, and Evans Drumheads.

Robert Honstein:

Celebrated for his “waves of colorful sounds” (New York Times) and “smart, appealing works” (The New Yorker), Robert Honstein is a New York-based composer of orchestral, chamber, vocal, and film music. His music has been performed by the Albany Symphony, Dayton Philharmonic, Eighth Blackbird, Ensemble Dal Niente, Mivos Quartet, Del Sol Quartet, Argus Quartet, New Morse Code, Colin Currie, Theo Bleckmann, Doug Perkins, Michael Burritt, Karl Larson, and Ashley Bathgate, among others. Interdisciplinary collaborators include photographer Chris McCaw, projection designer Hannash Wasileski, graphic designer Laura Grey, and director Daniel Fish.

His music has been released by New Amsterdam Records, New Focus Recordings, Soundspells Productions, Cedille Records, and Other Minds Records. His debut film score, The Real Charlie Chaplin, was nominated for a News & Documentary Emmy in Outstanding Music Composition. Robert is a founding member of the New York-based composer collective Sleeping Giant and co-founder of Fast Forward Austin. He is Program Director of Concert Composition and Composition Faculty at NYU, Steinhardt.