Pleasantville Music Festival’s “Battle Of The Bands” Winners Announced

Four local musical acts have won the Pleasantville Music Festival’s annual “Battle of the Bands” and have officially been named to the line-up after performing for and impressing a panel of judges at the home of the competition’s sponsor, The Garage at Lucy’s in Pleasantville.

Winners of the 2024 PMF Battle of the Bands:

The Party Stage winner this year is a band called Mainline . Geographically rooted in the Northern Westchester communities of Yorktown Heights, Katonah, Mohegan Lake and Nyack in Rockland County, they are musically rooted in classic mainstream metal, while adding some of their own modern flourishes. This hard rockin’ quartet has opened for the likes of Skid Row and Ace Frehley, has shared the stage with Dokken’s George Lynch at LA’s venerable Whiskey-a-Go Go and has performed nearby at Lucy’s several times. They will open the Party Stage at 12 noon.

This year, the Chill Tent Stage will feature a pair of co-winners: Gavon Mitchell and Lauren Mian . Mitchell is a multi-instrumentalist singer/songwriter from Putnam Valley, while Mian is an alt-folksinger from New Rochelle. Both have played gigs all throughout the region and after learning that they had finished the competition in a dead heat, the two friends happily agreed to share the stage. Their set in the Chill Tent will begin at 1:15pm.

The overall winner in this year's Battle of the Bands competition is Blue Moon Band. Based out of southern Westchester, (Larchmont, Harrison and Mt. Vernon) this 4-piece band melds a host of musical genres into their sound, including alt. rock, blues and even a touch of reggae, creating an enticing blend. Still in their infancy, this band, whose oldest member checks in at the ripe old age of 18, has only recently begun recording in a studio. The Festival is very excited to hear what comes out of those sessions but even more excited to hear them play the Main Stage at 12:35pm.

Now in its 18th year, the Pleasantville Music Festival, presented by Northwell Health, is known as New York’s Backyard Jam. It’s become a must-attend summer event for the whole family, with great local food and drink, a warm positive vibe, and of course, world-class rock. Tickets to the Pleasantville Music Festival are available through Ticketweb and the Festival Box Office located in the Pleasantville Rec Center. More information about the event and links to the performers can be found at www.pleasantvillemusicfestival.com.