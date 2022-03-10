Majority Leader Calls for Nominations to the State Senate Veterans Hall of Fame

State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins is calling on her constituents to nominate worthy military veterans for inclusion in the New York State Senate’s Veterans Hall of Fame. Each year, the State Senate recognizes men and women who answered the call to service by inducting one veteran from each senate district into the Hall of Fame. Nominees should have distinguished themselves in both their military and civilian lives.

“The men and women who served in our armed forces have been essential to protecting our liberties, and safeguarding our lives at home and throughout the world,” said Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins. “After serving our nation, many returned home and continued their public service in civilian life. The induction of veterans into the Hall of Fame each year is one way that the State Senate honors all veterans for their service.”

Nominations must be submitted by March 25 at this link: https://tinyurl.com/VeteransHOF. Senator Stewart-Cousins will review all the nominations and make a selection in April.