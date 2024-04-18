Hen Hud Library Film Series Focuses on Art of Edward Hopper

Educator Victor Messick moderates a twice-yearly film series at the Hendrick Hudson Free Library in Montrose. Now through May 23, on Thursdays from 1:30 pm-4:30 pm in the Constance Dyckman Community Room, he is showing films delving into the influence on film directors and cinematographers of legendary realist artist Edward Hopper, who lived in New York City.

On Thursday April 25, from 1:30 pm-4 pm, Messick is hosting a special event in the film series, featuring guest speaker Kathie Bennewitz, Director of the Edward Hopper House Museum & Study Center in Nyack (Rockland County), where Hopper was born and raised.

Bennewitz will discuss the impact of Hopper the artist, with accompanying documentaries. The event is free and open to the public, including artists, non-artists and film lovers alike.

Registration is not necessary, says Messick, who adds, “I hope artists, non-artists and film lovers from the region can attend and enjoy an informative afternoon and have a chance to learn about one of America’s most influential artists, network a little bit, and have fun too.”

> Hendrick Hudson Free Library, 185 Kings Ferry Road, Montrose, NY 10548.

> henhudfreelibrary.org