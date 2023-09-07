Get Your Motor Running for the Croton Rotary Auto Show

The 39th Annual Croton Rotary Auto Show takes place Sunday, Oct. 1, from 11 am – 3 pm at Croton Harmon Train Station.

On display will be classic vehicles as well as an EV Corral (Electric Vehicle). There will be food and fun for the kids with a special Balloon Show at 1 pm.

Cars can be registered through Sept. 29 at $15 per vehicle, and $20 day of show. Trophies will be awarded for Best of Show and for specialty vehicles.

General admission is $5 per person, $10 per family.

For more information > rotaryofcroton@gmail.com