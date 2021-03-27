Free Training for Clean Energy Jobs

Town of Cortlandt Councilman James Creighton has been working with members of the community to help bring a worker training event to the area to assist the Indian Point workers who will be displaced after the last plant closes at the end of April. Town of Cortlandt Councilman James Creighton has been working with members of the community to help bring a worker training event to the area to assist the Indian Point workers who will be displaced after the last plant closes at the end of April.

Creighton will be emceeing an informational session on Monday, Mar. 29 at 7 p.m. , presented by Soulful Synergy and its partner the Clean Energy Academy to discuss potential solutions for retraining and re-skilling laid-off workers to help them find career opportunities in the ever expanding clean energy industry.

Creighton says that while there have been “many promises of training and assistance for workers from New York State since the announcement of Indian Point’s closing, we wanted to reach the Indian Point workers directly and provide some additional options to help bring tailored training programs for these workers if there is need and interest.”

He continues, “Indian Point has long been a source of energy and economic stability for the New York area and we wish to ensure that the workers who have dedicated their lives to providing our communities with energy service are provided with new opportunities to support themselves and their families.

“Through no fault of their own, hundreds of plant workers at Indian Point may soon find themselves unemployed and looking for work during a pandemic that has already displaced millions of America’s workers.

“Many local employers have reached out through the Hudson Valley Gateway Chamber of Commerce to help employ and retool workers, and this training program provides another option for New York’s Clean Energy jobs.”