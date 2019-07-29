Feeding Westchester Goes Orange for Hunger Action Month

September is Hunger Action month. It’s a time when people across the country stand together with Feeding America and the nationwide network of food banks to fight hunger. With your help, we can raise awareness, take action and end hunger in America.

In every Westchester County community, children, families, and seniors don’t know where they will find their next meal. Yes, in one of the wealthiest counties in America, people go to bed hungry. Your neighbor, your child’s classmate or even your coworker may struggle to find access to good, nutritious food. Because of the rise in expenses like rent, medicine, and childcare, for many families, groceries are often the first line slashed in their household budget. One in five people in Westchester will experience food insecurity this year; but we can change that.

Here are ways you can help during Hunger Action Month:

Step Up! – Go the extra mile at our Miles for Meals 5K Walk & Run at Pace University, located at 861 Bedford Road in Pleasantville, at 8 a.m. on Sunday, September 22 nd . Rally your friends, family, kids, coworkers and neighbors for some fitness, fun and great food!

– Feeding Westchester has once again teamed up with com and local restaurants for a special, month-long event called “Eating for Orange.” Local chefs will create an orange-inspired dish to help us end hunger, one bite at a time! Diners can visit participating restaurants and share their experience on social media. Light Up! – Westchester landmarks and historic sites will “Go Orange” on Hunger Action Day, September 12th, to raise awareness about hunger and encourage individuals to get involved in helping to feed their neighbors.

Hungry to help? To learn more about Hunger Action Month and for a complete list of activities, please visit www.feedingwestchester.org.