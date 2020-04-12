Croton Coronavirus April 11 Official Update — Helping Others

The Village of Croton-on-Hudson is continuing to monitor the Coronavirus (COVID-19) emergency along with our partners in Westchester County government. Our top priority is maintaining the safety and well-being of Village residents.

To that end, we remind all residents to continue to practice social distancing by maintaining at least six feet from others when outside and avoid gatherings. The CDC recommends wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain.

Croton Caring Committee Supports the Community

The Croton Caring Committee has a number of ways in which local residents can support those in need in our community. A pilot program has been launched to connect volunteers with those in the community who need assistance with grocery shopping or other light errands during this time. You may contact them using this contact form or email crotoncaring@gmail.com. If one of these two preferred methods is not available, you can call 914-271-4979: Donate Non-Perishable Food and Gift Cards to Local Stores (e.g. ShopRite, CVS) to help those in need with their immediate food and other needs. Nothing will be wasted and we will share any surplus with our other local Croton organizations serving those in need. These items can be dropped off in the two bins on the porch at 11 Eklof Court. Alternatively gift cards can be mailed to Croton Caring Committee, PO Box 221, Croton-on-Hudson, NY 10520

Donate Your Free Ham at ShopRite. You can do so at checkout by informing the cashier that you are donating the hams to the Croton Caring Committee.

Donate Money to help us respond to request for emergency assistance. Many have asked how they can donate to help those in need. You can donate online using Paypal (a PayPal account is not required to give online) or via mail by sending your donation to Croton Caring Committee, P.O. Box 221, Croton-on-Hudson, NY 10520. Croton Mask Makers Project