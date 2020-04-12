Croton Coronavirus April 11 Official Update — Helping Others

How to Help Our Essential Workers & Those in Need
The Village of Croton-on-Hudson is continuing to monitor the Coronavirus (COVID-19) emergency along with our partners in Westchester County government. Our top priority is maintaining the safety and well-being of Village residents.
To that end, we remind all residents to continue to practice social distancing by maintaining at least six feet from others when outside and avoid gatherings. The CDC recommends wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain.
Croton Caring Committee Supports the Community
The Croton Caring Committee has a number of ways in which local residents can support those in need in our community. A pilot program has been launched to connect volunteers with those in the community who need assistance with grocery shopping or other light errands during this time. You may contact them using this contact form or email crotoncaring@gmail.com. If one of these two preferred methods is not available, you can call 914-271-4979:
- Donate Non-Perishable Food and Gift Cards to Local Stores (e.g. ShopRite, CVS) to help those in need with their immediate food and other needs. Nothing will be wasted and we will share any surplus with our other local Croton organizations serving those in need. These items can be dropped off in the two bins on the porch at 11 Eklof Court. Alternatively gift cards can be mailed to Croton Caring Committee, PO Box 221, Croton-on-Hudson, NY 10520
- Donate Your Free Ham at ShopRite. You can do so at checkout by informing the cashier that you are donating the hams to the Croton Caring Committee.
- Donate Money to help us respond to request for emergency assistance. Many have asked how they can donate to help those in need. You can donate online using Paypal (a PayPal account is not required to give online) or via mail by sending your donation to Croton Caring Committee, P.O. Box 221, Croton-on-Hudson, NY 10520.
Croton Mask Makers Project
A group of Village residents have banded together to create the Croton Mask Makers Project. They are creating homemade face masks to help with thee shortage of face masks in hospitals and other essential workplaces. These masks can be worn by at-risk patients or healthcare workers. This group has donated homemade masks for our DPW workers, for which we are especially grateful. These homemade masks are a last resort but in line with CDC guidance. For more information or to volunteer, please emailcrotonfacemasks@gmail.com. Please note that group organizers are able to pick up masks from volunteers’ homes.
Croton Meal Train
Another group of residents have come together to create the Croton meal train to provide breakfast, lunch and dinner to essential workers. We appreciate all the meals that have been provided to our police force, EMS members and DPW workers. To sign up for a timeslot, or to donate to this cause, please visit their website.
Hotline Phone Numbers
- People under self-quarantine or exposure to known case: (866) 588-0195
- New York State COVID-19 Emotional Support Hotline for mental health counseling: 1-844-863-9314.
- New York State Coalition Against Domestic Violence: (800) 942-6906 {Spanish (800) 942-6908)}
- New York State Department of Health COVID-19 Hotline: (888) 364-3065
- New York State Price Gouging Complaints: 1-800-697-1220. Complaints can also be filed online by clicking here.
- Westchester County COVID-19 Information: 211 or COVID19FAQ@westchestergov.com
- Westchester County Department of Community Mental Health Information, Support and Referral line: (914) 995-1900 or text 914-461-7281 (open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.).
The Village of Croton-on-Hudson has put together a Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) webpage with information for residents that brings together resources from our partners in the community as well as from the County, State, and Federal levels of government. Click here to access it.
On behalf of the Village administration and staff, we want to thank all residents for their cooperation. We know these are difficult times and we appreciate your assistance in helping to keep everyone safe.