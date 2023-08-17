Bicycle Sundays Return September 10

Head back out to the Bronx River Parkway for more Bicycle Sundays, as the event returns, Sunday, Sept. 10 and will run through Oct. 1.

The last Sundays of the season in which Bicycle Sundays will take place are Sept. 10, 17 and 24 and Oct. 1. Hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“September Bicycle Sundays are a special time as it feels like an extended summer. I’m delighted to welcome cyclists, joggers and families back to the Bronx River Parkway for the fall installment of the 2023 series,” said Westchester County Executive George Latimer.

During Bicycle Sundays, a portion of the Bronx River Parkway is closed to cars for the exclusive use of bicyclists, joggers, walkers, scooters and strollers. The course runs from the Westchester County Center in White Plains, south to Scarsdale Road in Yonkers, a round-trip of 13.1 miles. There are many points of entry and exit along the way.

Bicycle Sundays is presented by Westchester County Parks and sponsored by Westchester Parks Foundation and its partners.

“Just because summer’s over doesn’t mean it’s time to put away our bikes or running shoes,” said Westchester County Parks Commissioner Kathy O’Connor. “I encourage folks to get out and ride or jog the Bronx River Parkway to keep moving well into the fall.”