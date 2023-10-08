ArtsRock’s Upcoming Season Showcases an Exciting Array of Talent and Expression

is thrilled to announce its 15th season bringing the Rockland community together for concerts, family shows, celebrity interviews, and one-of-a-kind original productions. While ArtsRock will continue to present in a number of local venues, we’ll focus much of our programming in the historic First Reformed Church of Nyack, 18 South Broadway.

The season kicks off on October 14th with Nyack’s own— trumpet player and bandleader, Steven Bernstein and his Millennial Territory Orchestra. ArtsRock Executive Artistic Director, Elliott Forrest, says of Bernstein, “In addition to being an amazing player and bandleader, Steven is the coolest cat I know.” This single, 75-minute Jazz set will be vitalized by Bernstein’s love for the music and the kinetic act of composing in real time.

ArtsRock’s Milk & Cookies Playhouse returns on November 5th, with a brand-new production of Camille Saint Saens’ CARNIVAL OF THE ANIMALS presented as a beautiful shadow play for family audiences. Co-produced with Jeffrey’s Friedberg’s Music for Life and supported by a grant from the Arts Council of Rockland, this will be paired with THE EMPEROR’S NEW CLOTHES for an afternoon of imaginative fun for people of all ages.

Building on last season’s momentum, ArtsRock presents its second Classical Candlelight Concert series. Lit by hundreds of candles, these concerts will illuminate some of the best classical players in the New York area for an unforgettable, all-senses music experience. “I am so happy to bring Classical Music friends I’ve met through WQXR to Nyack for great music making,” says Forrest. First up on November 11th is award-winning harpist, Bridget Kibbey. Called the “Yo-Yo Ma of the harp” by Vogue, Ms. Kibbey has played with major orchestras and chamber groups around the world. And warming us in candlelit splendor on February 23rd is Parthenia Viol Consort, hailed by the New Yorker as “one of the brightest lights in New York’s early-music scene,” Parthenia brings early music into the present with a ravishing sound.

On March 16th, ArtsRock is pleased to present and produce an evening celebrating the life and music of Miss Peggy Lee. Uber-talented local singer-songwriter, Alice Leon, has been enchanted by Ms. Lee’s music and will sing some of her best-known songs and tell her story, accompanied by her top-notch band. Forrest says, “I am so excited to partner with Alice and create this work celebrating a great American icon.”

This is only the beginning of the new season— ArtsRock’s famous celebrity interviews will continue with more surprises and delights ahead.

Further information and tickets: ArtsRock.org