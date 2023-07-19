Admirals Cove Luxury Resort-Style Community Opens in Haverstraw

Ginsburg Development Companies (GDC), the Hudson Valley’s leading developer of resort-style luxury rentals, joined with Village, Town and County officials on June 15 for the Grand Opening of GDC’s latest luxury development along the Hudson River – Admirals Cove.

Set on a peninsula with water on three sides and a private marina, Admirals Cove features 245 luxury apartments in four boutique-scaled buildings each with its own elegant lobby, fitness center and two community club lounges. The buildings, which feature waterfront-inspired architecture and interiors designed with a coastal vibe, are set along a spectacular waterfront promenade with monumental sculptures and spectacular views of the Hudson River to the east and High Tor Mountain to the west.

The studio, 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom apartments at Admirals Cove boast euro-style kitchen cabinetry with white lacquer upper cabinets, quartz countertops, whirlpool stainless steel appliances, and an island breakfast bar in many units. Each apartment has wide plank LVT flooring in all living rooms and bedrooms with porcelain tiles in bathrooms; white shade window treatments in all rooms; large walk-in closets and in-unit washer & dryers. The designer bathrooms feature contemporary vanity, large mirror, medicine cabinets and adjustable showerhead. Premium apartments feature balconies with river views. The apartments range from 495 square feet to 1,280 square feet with monthly rents ranging from $2,195 to $5,295.

Lifestyle amenities include a seasonal swimming pool, cabana, sundeck, fire pit, BBQ and children’splayground. There is also a kayak launch, Zen garden, sandy beach, a coming waterfront restaurant, and a commuter ferry to Metro-North Railroad across the Hudson in Ossining. The community has both outdoor and garage parking with available EV charging stations. As in all GDC Rental communities, Admirals Cove is pet friendly and smoke-free.

“Today is an exciting moment more than 20 years in the making as GDC opens the final phase of its redevelopment of the Haverstraw waterfront. Admirals Cove joins the adjacent Harbor Square development to enhance further this special place that we have created on the Hudson River at its widest point. It is magical, with no place on the river quite like it. And although this marks the successful completion of GDC’s residential development, we will continue to move forward with the construction of a spectacular waterfront restaurant and the extension of the waterfront park and sculpture trail, which will one day connect to the downtown, which has always been the shared vision of GDC and the Village,” said GDC Principal Martin Ginsburg.

“As Rockland County Executive and specifically as a Village of Haverstraw resident I am thrilled for the Grand Opening of Ginsburg Development Companies latest development,” said Rockland County Executive Ed Day. “GDC has worked for years with the County, Town, and Village, school district and local labor to bring this vision for the Hudson River waterfront to life. It is truly exciting to see this new residential community open at the same time the Village is redeveloping so much of their downtown,” he added.

“The Grand Opening of Admirals Cove is yet another extraordinary GDC development for our Town, offering beautifully designed apartments with a spectacular waterfront promenade and exceptional amenities. We’re delighted to see Martin Ginsburg’s vision for our Hudson River waterfront become a reality,” said Haverstraw Town Supervisor Howard T. Phillips, Jr.

“The Village is pleased to see the Admirals Cove complex opening for rentals. It has been several years in the making, and we are excited to add new residents and vibrancy to our waterfront. This new beautifully designed and landscaped project, with the planned new ferry terminal building, an expansive new waterfront restaurant and reimagined marina, will make Admirals Cove a guaranteed destination location for years to come,” said Haverstraw Village Mayor Michael Kohut.

Admirals Cove is located in the historic Village of Haverstraw, which is undergoing an exciting renaissance. It’s just steps to the New York Waterways Commuter Ferry to Ossining’s Metro-North Railroad Station and is conveniently located to the Lower Hudson Valley, Westchester County, Bergen County and the scenic Palisades Parkway drive to New York City.

For more information about Admirals Cove, visit www.gdcrentals.com/admirals-cove or call (914) 714-3914