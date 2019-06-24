7 Ideas for Weekend Day Trips Near the River Towns

As residents of the River Towns, we’re lucky enough to be a stone’s throw away from New York City. But while people usually associate the state with towering skyscrapers and luxurious buildings, New York has so much more to offer than what you see in the movies.

Inarguably, landmarks like the Statue of Liberty and Times Square are always going to be must-sees for travelers. However, tourists and residents alike will attest to needing a break from the hustle and bustle of the city every now and then. In fact, some locals are choosing to leave the hectic urban life altogether. According to an article by Yoreevo on the cost of living in NYC, rent continues to rise to astronomical levels, which could explain why plenty are opting to find homes elsewhere — particularly, New York’s suburbs.

Beyond providing a more affordable option, the Hudson Valley area has just as much character to offer. Unlike NYC, the community is much more laidback. If you’re looking for something new and fresh to do, look no further than the NY’s fabulous suburbs. Here are some of the activities that await you.

Get your art fix

The MET and the MoMa aren’t the only art institutions in the world. RiverArts is home to a thriving local arts scene, with exhibitions and shows throughout the year. You can also brush up on your art history at the Newington-Cropsey Foundation, which houses the works of prominent landscape painter Jasper Cropsey.

Soak up the small-town scene

Small towns are great for those who want to take it slow but don’t consider themselves as too outdoorsy. Tarrytown and Pleasantville have a buzzing environment within a small town atmosphere, while Briarcliff Manor exemplifies cozy, homey suburbia. Why not visit the closest diner and strike up a conversation with locals? You may just leave with a few new friends.

Relax to some jazz

There are few music genres more soothing than jazz, and a live jazz performance is second to none. Sunset Jazz offers free concerts every summer, all of which are held at the magnificent Lyndhurst estate. This is a lazy summer evening at its finest.

Go sailing

If you’re traveling during the spring and the summer, you should definitely learn to sail! Families have been flocking to Croton Sailing School to learn how to sail, with lessons available for every skill level.

Live like Rockefeller

Or, at least imagine what it must be like.

The family’s estate is located in the scenic Pocantico Hills, replete with lush gardens and jaw-dropping architecture. Home to four generations of the Rockefellers, this estate is a symbol of American history and definitely worth a peek.

Grab a beer at a local hangout

Lovingly called The Great Ol Tavern by locals, Demeter’s Tavern and Sports Bar is a neighborhood fixture that’s been in operation since 1947. This is the perfect place to wind down after a day of exploring — cold beer in one hand and a plate of comfort food in the other.

Visit a living museum

Hearken back to colonial America in the Van Cortlandt Museum. The house is fully furnished with trappings from this time period, meaning you get the full experience of what it was like for everyday Americans just after the American Revolution.