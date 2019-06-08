A City Girl’s Guide to Loving Suburbia Chapter 4: I Love the Nightlife…!  

NYC is the greatest city in the world, with so much to do at any time of day — theater, museums, and restaurants to quell any craving. One of your biggest fears in leaving was that you’d never make it to Broadway again or that you’d miss every fabulous opening, but let’s get real . . . how often did you really get out? By the time I left, the days of skipping the lights fantastic were behind me whether those lights were down the block or a train ride away!

You may not find too many opportunities to party ’til dawn up here, but I can assure you that with a little creativity, you won’t be bored and you’ll wake up thanking the early last call! One of my favorite aspects of living in a small suburban town is that there’s another small town, with another vibe and different scene nearby. If I want some hustle and bustle, I head to Tarrytown or Pleasantville, where parking is a beast and reservations a must, but if I want to park out front and be greeted like family, I stick to one of my cozy Briarcliff Manor spots where they know exactly what I’ll order. I still love watching out for new spots, whether in my backyard or on the Lower East Side, remembering that I’m close enough to the city when I feel the urge!

This time of year, I start focusing my dining scope on outdoor spots where I can enjoy river views or a garden setting. Irvington, Hastings, and Ossining have some lovely options and the 5-10 minute train ride makes it a fun way to travel if you want to hop off, imbibe, and not have to flip the designated-driver-coin.

There are lots of other options for your Night Out on the Town, whether it be a GNO, a romantic evening, or getting your groove on! Wine & Whiskey bars are fun and several wine shops offer tasting events for little or no charge. The selection of music venues is also impressive. You can find full-on concerts at the Paramount and Capital Theater, more intimate shows at Garcia’s and the Tarrytown Music Hall, and amazing talent can be found in the Dad Bands in local bars. You wouldn’t believe how these orthodontists/pharmacists/lawyers/marketing execs can rock out — it’s like watching your high school boyfriend in his ’80s Battle of the Bands (albeit with much less hair).

If comedy is your thing, keep an eye out for all the Stand Up Nights around White Plains, Tarrytown, and Pleasantville which showcase both headliners and locals. Another great way to spend an evening is kayaking on the Hudson, playing in a tennis social or a 9 & Dine at a nearby golf club. There’s little better than combining sports with food & drinks on a gorgeous summer night — not something easily done in the City! Whatever you choose to do, have fun and be sure to get home safely!

Find this blog on our website at riverjournalonline.com/CityGirl to read all the City Girl columns.

I’d love to hear about your favorite hot spots and fun times in the ’burbs. Or feel free to share the struggles that you’ve had adjusting, knowing you’re not alone!

Hillary is a city girl-turned-suburban mama and a social worker-turned-realtor who focuses on the transition over the transaction. As a top-producer with Hillary’s Homes at Houlihan Lawrence, she has clearly embraced life in the suburbs!