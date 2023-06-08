Croton Clergy Honor Pride Month, Condemn Homophobia & Transphobia 

To the Editor:

We respond to the ancient call to foster houses of worship that are “Houses of Prayer for All People.”

As clergy in Croton on Hudson, this LGBTQ+ Pride Month, we joyfully affirm that our congregations are committed to affirming and welcoming spirituality and faith life.

Pride Month, where communities across the country honor peoples including 2 Spirit, Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, Intersex, and Asexual, is commemorated in June to honor the 1969 Stonewall Uprising in Greenwich Village in Manhattan. Instead of shame, the Stonewall Uprising chose defiance against oppressive social norms that denied the image of the Holy in each person, norms perpetrated, in many cases, historically by our own faith traditions.

Each of our faith traditions has wrestled with legacies of perpetuating homophobia, transphobia and anti-LGBTQ+ prejudice, and we come forward to repent.

We ask forgiveness for the ways in which our traditions have isolated, hurt and harmed LGBTQ+ siblings. We pledge to foster houses of worship that are allies and partners for transformation and welcome in our culture.

We affirm today that all genders and sexual orientations are whole, holy and good.

We are religious leaders in town and we stand in solidarity with LGBTQ+ families and individuals.

Even as we each represent different theological traditions and religious peoples, we all affirm the dignity of the human person, the transforming power of love and the depth of hope in community.

We decry venomous transphobia, homophobia, and indifference- whether on cable news, social media or our own village.

We invite all members of our community to seek love, practice kindness, to side against bigotry and prejudice, and to ally and partner for welcome and solidarity. Our LGBTQ+ siblings have suffered too much and face too many threats to their dignity and livelihood. We say no more.

Let’s make our villages- as people of faith and good will- places of welcome, care and inclusion.

With care,

Pastor Bette Sohm

Asbury United Methodist Church Croton-on-Hudson & United Methodist Church of Mt. Kisco

Rev. Daniel Lawlor

Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Hudson Valley

Rabbi Jennifer Jaech

Temple Israel of Northern Westchester

The Rev. Jennifer Owen+

Rector, St. Augustine’s Episcopal Church

Rev. Dr. Justin Johnson

Our Saviour Lutheran Church